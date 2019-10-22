Eastern Iowa man accused of stealing from baseball organization

A former president of a baseball organization in eastern Iowa has been accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the organization.

Linn County court records say 40-year-old Adam Henderson, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with theft. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Johnson was president of the Clippers Baseball Club, an organization that serves the Clear Creek Amana School District area but is not affiliated with the district.

Courts records show the investigation began after Henderson wrote a club check that bounced. Investigators found that Henderson wrote himself checks, used the club's debit card, deposited club funds into his personal account and wrote checks to pay his rent.

The records say Henderson eventually acknowledged the thefts to a detective.

