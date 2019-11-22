Eastern Iowa Veteran receives service dog

Friday was graduation day for a service dog named Zach. He's been training at "Definitely Dogs."

Angel Gonzalez and his new service dog, Zach on Friday, November 22, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

The golden retriever's vest was switched from dog in training, to working dog. He and his handler, Angel Gonzalez, passed a certification exam this week.

Gonzalez is a veteran who served in the Navy and Army National Guard. He was deployed twice, for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

The dog will help Gonzalez to lead a more independent life.

“Zach's just going to be very big help to me, very supportive, assist me, and make life better for me and my family,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Zach bonded instantly when the two met. They also share a birthday.

Zach is named after a fallen Eastern Iowa marine.

