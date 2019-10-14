Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat schedule

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It's that time of the year: The scariest of ghosts and goblins will take to the streets seeking out sweets and treats!
Thursday, October 31
Bettendorf, 5 - 7:30 p.m
Blue Grass, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Columbus Junction, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
DeWitt, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Dubuque, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Durant, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Fruitland, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Grand Mound, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Maquoketa, 5 -7 p.m.
Walcott, 6 - 8 p.m.
Add your community to our list by emailing the date and time to newsroom@kcrg.com.