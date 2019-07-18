Eastern Iowa Observatory shows Cedar Rapids' ties to Apollo 11 mission

Saturday, July 20, marks the 50th anniversary of when humans first walked on the moon.

Americans Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins took "one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind."

Cedar Rapids' largest employer, Collins Radio-now Collins Aerospace- played a key role in the world hearing those famous words.

It took 400,000 people to make the moment happen.

Since then, five other missions put people on the moon, with the last one being Apollo 17 in 1972.

The Giant Leaps: A History of the Apollo Space Program exhibit at the Eastern Iowa Observatory & Learning Center in Ely has several artifacts such as space suits, and pictures honoring the 1969 mission.

