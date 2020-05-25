Eastern Iowa Memorial Day events

Coralville, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque are holding Memorial Day events, but with changes in place due to the pandemic.

The American Legion of Coralville will hold a ceremony at 11:15 a.m. at Oak Hill cemetery.

Last week, the city helped members put up flags ahead of the event. Organizers are encouraging everyone at the event to practice social distancing.

In Cedar Rapids, Cedar Memorial has made changes to its decades old tradition for this year's Memorial Day.

Since 1944, the cemetery has put on a display of 1,500 flags.

This year, the cemetery's director is encouraging people to drive through to see the flags and pay their respects. The display will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And in Dubuque, the American Legion Dubuque Post 6 is holding an event at noon.

Organizers say the ceremony will include a firing squad, the playing of taps and "Amazing Grace."

All are invited to remain socially-distant along the sidewalks and nearby parking lots.