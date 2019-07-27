Eastern Iowa Honor Float raises money for local veterans

Amvets Post 37 in Central City launched a new fundraiser for the Eastern Iowa Honor Flights.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Float is a kayak trip down the Wapsipinicon River that raises money to send local veterans to visit war memorials in Washington D.C.

The cost of the boat trip is $25 per person and includes lunch, shuttle ride back to Central City, and a raffle ticket for door prizes.

More than 75 people kayaked down the river, starting at Veterans Memorial Park and ending in Waubeek, IA.

