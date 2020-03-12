Eastern Iowa Honor Flight delayed due to coronavirus concerns

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight planned for April 22 is now postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The National Honor Flight Organization is requiring all local Honor Flight hubs, including the one in Cedar Rapids, to suspend flights through April 30.

The April flight orientation planned for Sunday, March 15, is also delayed.

Organizers say they will reschedule it when a new flight date is decided.

"We’re sorry that these circumstances will delay the opportunity for our veterans to visit the memorials that honor them in Washington D.C," the organization said in a statement.

"We value the health of our veterans, guardians, staff and everyone who supports our flights. It’s a top priority."

