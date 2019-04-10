Eastern Iowa Catholic church targeted in latest scam

The La Porte City Police Department said it's warning residents of fraudulent text messages that are impacting a local church.

Authorities on Facebook said the person on the phone is acting as a Father Hutchinson from the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. The texts asks for donations for a friend that has cancer.

Police said that is not the case and are warning people to verify whoever is requesting money.

No other churches have been targeted, police said.

Anyone who gets a suspicious call or text is urged to report it to police right away.