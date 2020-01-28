Eastern Iowa Arts Academy promoting new CD to raise money for program

The Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is raising money for its program with a new CD.

The academy is a non-profit that gives students the opportunity to explore performing regardless of their financial situation.

Organizers say getting involved in music and the arts can go a long way for a child.

A donation to the program gets a person a copy of their CD.

Kids of all ages can participate in the academy. People can learn more about the academy, and donate by going to their website www.easterniowaartsacademy.org

