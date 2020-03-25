Eastern Iowa Arts Academy giving out 'art bags' to help kids keep painting

Some kids are turning to paint to help cope with the stress of social distancing.

The Eastern Iowa Arts Academy in Cedar Rapids is giving out “art bags” to some of the kids.

Leaders say it's very important that kids continue expressing themselves through the arts during this time.

Workers are hard at work stuffing more than 30 bags full of supplies. They are wearing gloves to play it safe. The bags have markers, color pencils and canvasses, notepads, and some candy in them, as well.

The non-profit helps kids explore the performing arts who can't afford it. It's been closed for more than a week now. Leaders say its important kids keep painting.

"Painting for these kids has been a huge escape,” said Heather Wagner, the director of Music and Arts Studios at the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy. “We have a lot of kids that come from tough backgrounds, come from socioeconomic issues that are hard to live with, painting kind of gives them a way out. A way to disengage from some of the hard things going on in their life.”

They will make more bags if more kids need them. For more details on the program, email the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy.