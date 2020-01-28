Eastern Iowa Airport sets new passenger record in 2019

The largest commercial airport in eastern Iowa served a record number of passengers during 2019, according to officials.

The Eastern Iowa Airport saw a total of 1,342,619 passengers through departures and arrivals, according to data released by airport officials. About 2,317 more passengers flew out of Cedar Rapids than arrived.

An increased number of flights to existing destinations, plus new routes added during the year, were factors in setting the new record. The previous record was set in 2018, with last year's total around 11.4 percent higher.

“Airlines are investing in the region with additional flights and capacity, and regional travelers have responded,” Marty Lenss, airport director, said, in a statement. “This is a direct reflection of a strong, diverse economy. Business travel has been strong and regional residents are also taking advantage of low fares offered by our low-cost carriers for travel to vacation destinations.”

The Eastern Iowa Airport offers flights operated by American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and Frontier Airlines.