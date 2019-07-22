Eastern Iowa Airport sets new monthly record for passengers

More passengers flew into and out of the Eastern Iowa Airport last month than any other in the airport's history, officials said on Monday.

The total number of passengers in June was 127,333, which is a new record for the location. Year-over-year, that is a 19.5 percent increase from June 2018.

Airport officials attributed the increase to bigger planes, more flights, and a new Nashville route on Allegiant Airlines. More passengers could further enhance service at the airport.

“Airlines do monitor whether a market responds to additional capacity, so we are glad to see these strong passenger numbers,” Marty Lenss, Eastern Iowa Airport director, said, in a statement.

The previous record was set in March 2019. The new mark is 4.6 percent higher than that month's passenger total.