Eastern Iowa Airport says no travel impacts from coronavirus yet

As some international airlines suspend flights to areas around the world hardest hit by the COVID-19 strain of the Coronavirus, the Eastern Iowa Airport wants its passengers to know it’s business as usual there.

Passengers leave the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

The airport doesn’t carry any direct international flights, but the coronavirus is still something airport leaders are keeping tabs on.

“Right now we haven’t had any additional concerns," Pam Hinman, communication director for the Eastern Iowa Airport, said. "People are going on with business as normal here. I know things change, so everyone needs to monitor the news, but I think common sense really should prevail."

Hinman said she is working closely with Linn County Public Health for updates on the virus. With such little risk to eastern Iowa now, she said that can change quickly, but medical staff is always on hand should a passenger arrive sick.

“Our public safety officers are also trained as first responders. So if we are notified that one of our passengers is ill, we notify our public safety department," Hinman said. "From there, they will assess the situation, if they feel that it’s necessary to contact public health, they would do that."

She also said if you want to try and stay healthy while flying, practice typical flu procedures, like washing hands and covering your mouth.