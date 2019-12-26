Eastern Iowa Airport on pace to see record number of passengers in 2019

The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) was packed Thursday morning with travelers. A spokesperson for CID tells TV9 it was among their busiest days of the year.

The Eastern Iowa Airport on December 26, 2019 (Marlon Hall/KCRG).

Among those who had spent part of their day waiting for a flight home after the Christmas holiday was husband and wife Gabrielle and Nick Flowers of Arizona.

"As long as you plan ahead and come earlier then you won't have issues with how many people there are," said Nick Flowers.

The Flowers were in good company, AAA reports nearly 3 million people are anticipated to fly on Thursday and Friday. In Cedar Rapids, the holiday travel day may be busy for another reason too as two Iowa football teams are playing in bowl games out of state in the coming days.

John Esley of Newton was among those Thursday getting ready to board a plane to cheer on his beloved Hawkeyes. He says when he was looking for an airport to take him on his journey he picked CID deliberately.

"It's a gem," said Esley "You can get in where you need to very quickly, it seems to be run really well and obviously they're putting money into the infrastructure."

The airport is in the midst of a terminal modernization project.

"We've added two gates through this phase, we'll have to wait and see 'what do we need for the next phase?'" said CID spokesperson, Pam Hinman.

Hinman says busy travel days is just one reason for their new investments. She adds what is happening in recent days is part of a larger trend that has been playing out for years at CID, as 2018 was a record setting year for total passengers served. This year Hinman reports the airport is on pace to break 2018's record.

"End of November we were already up 11 percent over last year at this time so people are traveling more," said Hinman.

Among the new improvements the airport has made includes adding new bathrooms that opened to the public last week. A new lane in the security check point to get more passengers through faster is scheduled to open in 2020.