Eastern Iowa Airport makes 45-acre land purchase which will eventually be a third runway

The Eastern Iowa Airport has made a big purchase, and now, it's 45 acres bigger.

Planes getting ready to take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport tarmac (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

The Airport Commission spent just over a million dollars to add the new land to its existing 3,000 acres. The land is east of the National Guard facility and north of Wright Brothers Boulevard.

In 2018, over 1.2 million passengers came through the airport, which was a record high, according to Eastern Iowa Airport Director Marty Lenss. This year, he said there could be even more.

“It's a really exciting time at the airport, but I think it really speaks volumes to the healthy regional economy throughout Eastern Iowa,” Lenss said.

The airport’s 20 year master plan includes building a third runway.

It will be built whenever the need for it comes. Until then, the airport will lease the land for farm use.

“I think what's really excellent about the airport, and airport operations, and the commission work over the years, there's absolutely no public tax dollars involved in the operation of the airport,” Lenss said.

Money flies into the area, along with all the airplane passengers.

“It really makes it easy for business travelers, for those visiting friends and family, to come in and spend their money here, which we love,” Jennifer Pickar, director of communications and marketing for the Cedar Rapids Tourism Office, said.

Pickar says large event organizers prioritize having an airport when planning destinations.

“We work with a lot of meeting, and convention, and sporting event planners, and the better the air service, that's one of the first things they ask us,” Pickar said.