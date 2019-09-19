Eastern Iowa Airport looks to increase efficiency with new security area

The Eastern Iowa Airport is seeing more and more passengers fly out of it, with an overall increase of about 11 percent of passengers in 2019, according to Airport Director Martin Lenss.

Now those passengers have easier ways to get to and from their gates.

The airport recently opened its new security screening area, which had been under construction for about six months. The area has two security lanes right now, while a third is being built, and there’s the possibility for a fourth lane in the future.

The airport also opened a new exit area, featuring an automated security system.

Lenss said these upgrades should make the airport both more secure and more efficient.

“Convenience is important to us, certainly an important amenity for the guest experience when you’re traveling through a small hub airport like Cedar Rapids-Iowa City here, that it’s quick, it’s very convenient, it’s friendly,” Lenss said.

Future projects at the airport include a new outdoor patio, a sports bar, and more restrooms.

That work should wrap up by the end of the year, according to Lenss.