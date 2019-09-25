Eastern Iowa Airport, UPS break ground on future cargo facility

The Eastern Iowa Airport broke ground Wednesday on its new multi-million-dollar cargo shipping facility.

Officials hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new UPS cargo facility at the Eastern Iowa Airport on Sept. 25, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Officials representing the airport, the city of Cedar Rapids and UPS were all on hand to officially begin construction of the facility. The $10.2 million project will give UPS its own space to handle shipping and receiving for its packages.

The shipping company has been operating at the Eastern Iowa Airport since 1983, working out of about 7,000 square feet of space. The new facility will be more than five times larger at 40,000 square feet.

Stephanie Dexter, president of the northern plains district for UPS, said this expansion will make Cedar Rapids even more of a hub for cargo shipping across the country.



"We know that we'll increase volume that we'll bring in, typically, and we'll also increase the outbound flights when we open a new gateway especially with a new facility like this," Dexter said.

A federal grant of nearly $9 million will provide significant funding for the new cargo facility.

Construction should wrap up by the spring of 2021.

