Eastern Central Iowa Council of Government looking at suggestions for 380 express changes

The Eastern Central Iowa Council of Government is looking for suggestions for stops along the 380 Express bus route.

The route from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City went in to effect last fall. Those with the Iowa Department of Transportation say they sell around 300 one-way tickets each day but there are a number of routes where seats are readily available.

“It starts to trickle down a little bit later in the day,” said Liz Stojek, one of the bus drivers for the route.

Maureen Kozisek said she wouldn’t mind seeing a stop change. She has been taking the bus from Cedar Rapids to school in Iowa City for the last 2 months.

“It would be nice to have a stop in Marion since that is where I am from,” she said while she waited for her ride.

Others, like Pam Jacobs said she worries about added time if route changes are made. If that’s the case, it wouldn’t be worth it to her. She explained that she had been taking the bus since November.

“I pick up the bus in Kirkwood and I ride it to Iowa City to the hospital,” she said.

While changes are not set in stone, the idea of not having to deal with traffic, wear and tear on the vehicle or weather is why many have made the change in their everyday commute.

You can pick up schedules for the bus route at the Ground Transportation Center.

