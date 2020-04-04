Easter weather history

Easter is just one week away, here’s a look at how the last 5 years played out in Cedar Rapids. Over the past 66 years, the average temperature on Easter, no matter what day it falls on, is 57 degrees.

Last year, in 2019, we had the warmest Easter over the past recorded 66 years at 84 degrees. 80s have only happened 3 other times on the holiday, in 2014, 1987, and 1977. In 2018, it was a pretty chilly Easter with highs only at 33 degrees.

Above average weather again in 2017 with a high of 69 degrees. The earliest Easter over the past 5 years happened in 2016, on March 27th with a high of 46. The high on Easter in 2015 was 71 degrees. This year, right now, we are predicting highs in the 50s.