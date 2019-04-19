Easter Open House this weekend helps kick off warmer spring weather

Cedar Rapids will hold its annual Easter Open House at Noelridge Green House this weekend.

For people getting ready to garden as the weather gets warmer, the event will feature several different flowers for purchase including tulips and daffodils. People can also buy bird houses, handcrafted jewelry and homemade cards. There will be educational displays from the Eastern Iowa Aquarium Association and the Master Gardeners of Linn County.

A green house worker with the City of Cedar Rapids says this event celebrates spring.

"[It's] a way for people to enjoy spring before it is here. Lots of things blooming. It gives them a preview of what's going to be blooming outside," Lori Farmer, Cedar Rapids greenhouse worker, said.

The event is Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's at the Noelridge Greenhouse on Council Street.