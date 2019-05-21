East winds have kept us cool this month

When the wind blows from the east, temperatures are rarely warm. That’s been true so far this month! 14 of 21 May days have featured wind with either an east or north component. Only one of those days made it to 70! The rest of them have struggled.

Generally, the stronger the wind is blowing, the warmer (or cooler) you may be depending on which direction it’s coming from.

Cedar Rapids’ average temperature for the month so far is around five degrees below normal, with rainfall that’ll likely surpass the normal as well. Cool and wet conditions tend to go hand in hand.