East High, Waterloo neighborhood on lockdown after reports of shots fired in nearby apartments

A police situation has placed a nearby Waterloo high school on lockdown after the end of the school day, according to school district officials.

East High School was placed on lockdown by Waterloo Police after a report of shots being fired in a nearby neighborhood. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that witnesses heard gunfire in the area of the nearby Walnut Court apartments around 2:55 p.m. High schools are dismissed in Waterloo at 2:45 p.m.

According to the Courier, a man inside the Walnut Court senior living complex fired shots in the complex. Police told the Courier that areas around the apartments on Walnut Street have been blocked.

Buses that already had students on board were diverted from the neighborhood. Other students who walk can stay at the school until the lockdown is removed, or are being prevented from entering the neighborhood.

Read the full statement sent to families:

What was initially reported as shots fired in a neighborhood near East has now expanded to a police lockdown. Due to this situation, buses were diverted from the area after students were safely on board and walkers that live in the area closed off by police can stay at East until it's been cleared.