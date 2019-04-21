East Dubuque shooting leaves one dead, authorities ask for public's help

One is dead after a shooting outside an East Dubuque bar, early Sunday morning.

Authorities said in a news release, around 2:45 a.m. witnesses reported a shooting in front of The Cave, located at Sinsinawa Ave and 1st Street. That's about a block from the East Dubuque Police Department.

Once on scene, fire and EMS crews found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They rushed the person to Mercy Medical Center. Doctors later pronounced the victim dead.

Law enforcement said in the release it would be withholding the name of the deceased "at this time due to investigation being ongoing."

East Dubuque Police encouraged those with video, pictures or information about the shooting to contact officers at (815) 747-3913.

The Illinois State Police, as well as multiple other agencies, were helping with the investigation.