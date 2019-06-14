East Dubuque marina hosting fundraiser to repair flood-damaged business

An East Dubuque business that's been underwater is hosting a fundraiser this weekend to stay afloat.

Millennium Bar and Marina is in the Shore Acres neighborhood in East Dubuque. It's been closed for more than three months due to the Mississippi River flooding.

Owner Samantha Trentz and her husband are hosting a fundraiser at the Asbury Eagles Club on Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m. They're raising money to help rebuild and clean up their business.

They'll have food, a 50-50 raffle, merchandise for sale, and more.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.