East Dubuque man accused of battery, leading police on chase

Authorities in East Dubuque arrested a man for alleged battery along with other charges.

The Jo Daviess County Sherriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Joshua Glenn on Thursday for alleged battery with a gun. Just before police arrived at the scene, Glenn left the scene and attempted to flee from the police.

Glenn committed multiple traffic violations when attempting to flee the police. After investigating further into the incident, officers found that the victim received multiple lacerations from a machete.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The machete along with a Ruger handgun was recovered from the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.