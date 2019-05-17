East Dubuque home, business owners begin clean up as Mississippi River recedes

Some East Dubuque residents are finally able to get to their homes after more than two months of flooding.

Millennium Bar and Marina in East Dubuque is still surrounded by Mississippi water. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The river crested at around 23 feet at the end of April and now it sits at just more than 17 feet.

After weeks of flooding, Samantha Trentz is finally able to clean up her business, Millennium Bar and Marina. At its peak, the bottom floor of the building was filled with seven feet of water, according to Trentz. It still has a least six inches. With all of that water comes a lot of mud.

"The amount of mud that has come in, we can’t even describe," she said.

Trentz and her husband have power washed the sides of the building and the deck, but inches to a foot of water still surround the business. There will be more work for her to do in the coming days, maybe even weeks.

While Millennium is still surrounded by water, some homes in this area are actually dry.

Ron Greve rents a home off Baston Road and just a few weeks ago he was boating to and from his home. Now he can actually drive up to it.

He said, "it's a big relief. We're happy to be able to drive all the way to our house. That's the most beneficial thing about it."

Greve is now working to remove about an inch and a half of mud from his basement.

Despite the river dropping, this neighborhood is still without running water due to a water main break. The city discovered the break in March when the river first started to rise. It couldn't fix the problem before the pipe was underwater, so water has been shut off to this area for nine weeks.

"That's a very big problem for us down here," Greve said. "We can't shower at home, dishes still are a problem. We're hoping to have it done here in the next week or so."

Mayor Kirk VanOstrand says the break is still a few feet underwater so it could be weeks until the break is fixed.

"I don't want to say another 30, but it could be at least a couple weeks before we can get at the water main break," he said.

In the meantime, it's more cleaning for Trentz and other people in this area.

"Right now it's just a lot more mud and a lot more clean up than anyone would probably want," she said.