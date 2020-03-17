East Dubuque bar pays generosity forward with donation to rescue mission

The Other Side bar and restaurant in East Dubuque, Illinois, delivered food for 120 people at the Dubuque Rescue Mission on Tuesday.

Food is served at the Dubuque Rescue Mission on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Michael Meyer, the owner of the establishment, said they did it as sort of a "payback." A group of friends and family from Dubuque decided to support the business after the governor of Illinois shut down all bars and restaurants to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, so he thought he would pay that forward.

"Basically our community is helping us out, so we're helping our community out," he said.

The Dubuque Rescue Mission serves food to over 200 people every day, so these types of donations are what they usually need.

"We depend completely on people's goodwill, kindheartedness, and financial support to run this ministry," Richard Mihm, executive director of the Dubuque Rescue Mission, said.

However, Mihm expects that, with the spread of the coronavirus, now they will need monetary donations more than ever. As restaurants and bars close, Mihm suspects more people will come to the Rescue Mission looking for food, which will strain their already small food budget.

"Outside of food, those monetary donations are going to be critical because we are going to have to be able to buy stuff," Mihm said.

Right now, the Rescue Mission is doing its part to avoid the spread of the coronavirus: it has implemented take-out and enforced sanitizing measures and social distancing.

"We have been here for 88 years and they just trust the mission to continue to feed, clothe, and house people who are poor and that's what we are going to continue to do," Mihm added.