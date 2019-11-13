Early winter keeping repair shops busy

The early start to winter is keeping repair shops in Eastern Iowa busy.

Many say people are coming in with broken snow blowers. Others are looking to replace theirs, all together with the worries of a long winter.

Shops say winter hit them early and hard.

The Sled Shed in Cedar Rapids and Midway Outdoor Equipment in Hiawatha are getting slammed with people wanting to get new snow blowers fixed or get theirs repaired. General Manager Michael Bauer with Midway Outdoor Equipment says their workers are getting a lot of overtime.

The rush is coming about a month earlier than usual. People realized their snowblowers weren't working after trying to use them during Monday's snowstorm.

Some customers are buying parts to fix it themselves.

"Kind of wears you out,” said Ron Johnson of Cedar Rapids about the early snow. “Just got the leaves picked up and now we're doing snow.”

The most common issue workers at Midway see are carburetor related.

"The fuel breaks down on that carburetor especially over the summer,” said Bauer. “It gums it up, and then the machine doesn't want to start in the fall when they need it."

On average it costs about $100 to repair a snowblower. Workers at Midway and the Sled Shed said there's a 3-week backlog, so they recommend people try to make appointments in advance.