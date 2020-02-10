Early voting begins for two Linn County bond issues

Early and absentee voting began Monday on two Linn County school bond issues -- one in the Alburnett School District and one in the College Community School District.

PHOTO: Voting booth, Photo Date: November 5, 2012 (Source: Lindsay D’Addato / WyoFile / CC BY 2.0)

In Alburnett, the school district is trying to get a $1.6 million general obligation bond passed for the second time in less than a year. The bond would pay for several things including 14 additional classrooms, renovations and security improvements. The district says it's running out of space because attendance is increasing.

The College Community School District is asking voters to approve a $54 million bond issue that would actually keep the tax rate the same. If approved, the money would be used to help the district finish out its ten year facilities plan. That includes a new school for fifth and sixth grade students, and transforming the current fifth and sixth grade building into a school for ninth grade students.

Both will need 60 percent support to pass. People in Linn County that don't vote early, will cast their ballot on both of these bond issues on March 3.