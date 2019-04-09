Early voting begins for special election on proposed Delaware County jail

Early voting on a special election in Delaware County is underway. The County is asking voters to approve up to $5.9 million to construct a new jail and sheriff's department office.

A rendering shows plans for a new Delaware County jail and sheriff's department office.

County officials say the current jail has many problems. They say the cells have outdated steel bars, the exercise area is too small and doesn't meet state code, and the county often has to house inmates in other counties.

The site for the new facility could be within the Maquoketa city limits or within the Delaware County limits. Documents available on the county website state officials are leaning toward a city site.

Election day is May 7th. For more information, visit the Delaware County website.