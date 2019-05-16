Early storms northeast, everyone at risk tonight

We are still watching the potential for a few storms this morning over northeast Iowa as a strong warm front lifts northeast. This threat will be very short-lived and our temperatures will respond quickly to the warmth building in from the west. Plan on highs into the lower to middle 80s over northeast Iowa with middle and upper 80s elsewhere. An isolated 90-degree reading cannot be discounted.

Tonight, a cold front drops south and will stall in the center of our area. This should be the focus for rapid storm development this evening, lasting through the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts over one inch appear quite likely for anyone getting underneath these storms. Small hail and gusty wind may also occur.

Looking ahead to Friday, northeast Iowa will be much cooler and likely only stay in the 50s. Farther south, this stalled front will allow southern Iowa to warm back into the 70s.

Additional rounds of storms are possible later tomorrow night and again later Saturday and Saturday night.