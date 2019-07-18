Early storms north, then hot for everyone

While temperatures are the main focus today through early Saturday, we cannot ignore the potential for a few leftover storms this morning over primarily northeast Iowa. These storms are developing on the edge of high heat and largely should be out of the area by 9am.

Behind these storms, temperatures will surge to the mid-90s this afternoon. Combine this with dew points of 70 or higher and the heat index should reach 100-110 over at least the southwest half of the area, including the Cedar Rapids and especially Iowa City metro areas. Tomorrow, a confidently sunny and hot forecast remains issued with highs well into the 90s. As we've been saying all week, if there's a day to hit 100 officially, it may very well be tomorrow.

Saturday, the heat continues, though it continues to look like a cold front will press in from the north Saturday afternoon and night, generating some intense storms. Heavy rain and strong wind will be likely with these storms and several inches of rain may occur over a short period of time.

Just beyond this front, look for cooler conditions on Sunday, lasting all of next week.