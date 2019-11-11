Early snow may create long-term issues for budgets in public and private sectors

The ice cream at Dairy Kone in Jesup is known for being really good, but a cold treat on a cold day turns out to be a tough sell when there is a fresh blanket of snow covering their parking lot.

Snow and ice cover streets in Jesup on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 (Marlon Hall/KCRG).

"We don't sell a whole lot of ice cream," Shelly Staton, the manager at Dairy Kone, said.

Staton has been working at Dairy Kone for the last 35 years. but it did not take her that long to learn the impact snow has on her business. Staton estimated sales were down around 30 percent on Monday thanks to the snow.

"Mondays are our slower day anyway, add in snow, or the day after snow, its going to drop considerably," Staton said.

What may also drop are employees hours, if winter weather continues. When business is down, it's a decision Staton said they are forced to make to protect their bottom line.

Staton isn't the only one who has to watch a budget extra closely thanks to an early visit from Jack Frost. Brian Keierleber, Buchanan County engineer, said snow now may mean cost saving cuts have to be made during the warmer months.

"Iowa Code says when you run out of the money that you budget for snow removal you're supposed to stop snow removal, well that's not a viable option is the way we see it," Keierleber said.

Keierleber said if cuts need to be made, construction and equipment projects will be among the first impacted. Despite the financial anxieties, he said his crews, made up of 14 plows, did their best to clear up the roads. That's something everyone in the community could be glad about.

"I think they did great," Staton said.

A spokesperson for the Iowa DOT said that recent snow is impacting their agency, too. When there is snow they report that construction projects slow down and they instead focus on "structural work" for bridges and culverts.