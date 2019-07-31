Early political debates can help solidify second choices, says political scientist

With so many candidates, it can be hard to get a good understanding of what sets them apart ideologically. It can even be difficult telling them all apart physically.

From left, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock take the stage for the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

University of Iowa Professor Tim Hagle, who is part of the school's political science department, said with so many candidates, the event is more of a forum than a true debate. This raises the importance of candidates making strong, clear opening statements.

Hagle said the people watching these debates tend to be activists, and probably already know who they want to vote for. However, these debates still serve a purpose: they can help people to decide who their second choice would be.

"There is always the possibility of 'what if your candidate drops out?' or doesn't make it?" Hagle said. "Of course, we see that on caucus night where if they don't make the 15 percent. Then you have to support someone. To a certain extent, that is already happening from now until caucuses."

While there is not often a clear winner in these types of debates, Hagle said candidates can certainly lose a debate. That can be evident when a candidate cannot answer a question or avoids a certain issue altogether.

Hagle expects a few candidates will drop out before the debates in September. And he says, historically, voters tend to pay more attention after Labor Day.