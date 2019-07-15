Juvenile accidentally fires gun in car, hitting 18-year-old passenger

Dubuque police said a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 12:55 a.m., officers were called to the area of 515 Pickett Street for a shots fired report.

Officers were then called to the area of W. 16th and Cornell Street where they found an 18-year-old Cascade man with a gunshot wound in his back.

Dubuque police said officers found bullet holes in windows and sidings on Pickett Street, as well as shell casings in the area.

Prior to the shooting, officials said the victim and several other people were picked up from an apartment building in Dubuque.

At one point, a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle asked the driver to go to the area of 515 Pickett Street. When they arrived, the 17-year-old got out, fired several shots then got back in.

There were people home at the time, but no one was hurt, police said.

While in the vehicle, authorities said the juvenile accidentally fired the gun, hitting the victim in the back before getting out of the car and leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The people who were still inside the car called 911.

Police said the juvenile suspect is known to authorities and faces several felony charges including reckless use of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415.

