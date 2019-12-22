Early morning road frost, but a mild finish

Another really nice one is in store once we get past some morning issues on Sunday. Some fog is possible in the southern half of the viewing area early, and frosty roads are possible all across eastern Iowa until mid-morning. Use some extra caution if driving during that time. By afternoon, however, temperatures warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, well above normal for this time of year. We stay in that category through much of the week, though a general downward trend in temperatures is expected. Very few travel impacts are expected for the holiday week, with only very slight chances for showers on Christmas Day, then a little rain or snow the next day. Better chances return next weekend as a more active pattern gets established with highs back into the 30s.

