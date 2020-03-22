Early morning fire in Iowa City apartment causes damage

A fire at an apartment east of downtown Iowa City caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to the structure, according to officials.

At around 12:07 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the Iowa City Fire Department received a report of a fire in an apartment, located at 929 Iowa Avenue. Firefighters observed flames in a second-story window.

Officials said that firefighters had the blaze under control within 25 minutes of arrival.

The initial estimate of damage to the property was $80,000. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, North Liberty Fire Department, Coralville Fire Department, Solon Fire Department, West Branch Fire Department, Hills Fire Department, the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center, MidAmerican Energy, and the American Red Cross assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.