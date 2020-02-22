Early morning crash in into house, tree in Cedar Rapids sends driver to hospital

A single-vehicle accident on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids sent the vehicle's driver to the hospital, according to law enforcement.

At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a scene of a crash in the 2300 block of O Avenue NW after taking numerous phone call reports.

Upon arrival, officers located a car with its front end up against a tree. Officers believe that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a medical condition, causing it to leave the roadway and hit a mailbox, parked car, a deck on the front of a nearby home, coming to rest against the tree.

The driver was described by officers as incoherent when they found him but otherwise did not sustain major injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was described as being in stable condition.

Officials said that no charges had been filed against the driver.