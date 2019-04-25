Early fog possible, then a few showers later today

Today's forecast remains on the complicated side. Fog will likely creep in from the south over the next several hours and overtake both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. This will be around for the morning commute and will probably dissipate around mid-morning.

Meanwhile, off to our west, a cold front will make steady progress our way. This still has the capability to generate a few showers this afternoon, though amounts will be light.

Daytime highs will occur around noon in many areas with temperatures falling to the 50s later this afternoon and into the early evening. Dress accordingly for any after school activities you may have.

Friday continues to look dry and quiet.

On Saturday, a major pattern change is still on track, and will spread a cold rain across the vast majority of Iowa. Locations in far northeast Iowa may have some snow mixing in at times. Rainfall of over a half inch still appears likely with isolated spots exceeding one inch. This will likely cause more problems along the Mississippi in the coming week.

