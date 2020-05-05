Early curbside in-person voting available in Dubuque County

Election officials are using the Dubuque County Election Annex for curbside voting, telling people to stay in their cars for safety during the ongoing pandemic.

A sign giving directions for people interested in using curbside voting at the Election Annex in Dubuque. Photo date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Anyone interested in voting in-person must pull up to the annex, which is located at 75 Locust Street on the south end of town. Election workers will come out of the building with an absentee ballot request and a ballot while also wearing personal protective equipment.

Jenny Hillary, the county's deputy commissioner of elections, said that, despite the fact that this option is available, they are recommending people to not vote in person.

"With health concerns for our workers and voters we do strongly encourage you to just fill out an absentee request form and vote from your home," Hillary said.

Hillary said they have received about 17 thousand absentee request forms.

She wants to remind voters that they only need to fill out that form once.