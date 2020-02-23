Early Sunday morning shooting at Dubuque gas station injures one

A shooting at a gas station in Dubuque required hospitalization for the victim, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:59 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, the Dubuque Police Department received a report of a man having been shot at a Kwik Shop location at 2335 University Avenue. Officers discovered the man, Johnny Tyronne Webb, Jr., 22, of Dubuque, was shot in the neck.

Webb is believed to have been shot while in an alley behind the gas station by a person he said he knew, according to police. Investigators discovered evidence of a shooting in that location.

Webb was taken first to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and, later, to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Officials said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police are asking for anybody with information related to this incident to contact them at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at the department's website.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.