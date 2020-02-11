Early Bird Cafe in Cedar Rapids to close in March

A Cedar Rapids coffee shop announced it will close its doors next month.

Owners for the Early Bird Cafe said it will shut its doors at the close of business on March 6.

In a Facebook post, the owner said, "The community is a better place because of ‘The Bird’, and people are going to be able to cherish these memories for years to come and still remember ALL OF THE THINGS there."

The entire post can be found below:

Hey Friends, Top Chickadee here. Let’s grab a cup of coffee, I have something to tell you.

When I opened the Bird 8 ½ years ago, I had no idea what was about to be created. All I knew was this was a dream, that was becoming a reality thanks to a friend who pushed me outside of my comfort zone, my brother who moved back to Iowa to help get Early Bird off the ground, and a husband who was incredibly supportive and believed in me. ** So many lessons learned, acquaintances met, relationships established, hard times, great times, floods, and floods again, businesses created, ideas shared, staff who grew and flourished onto their own dreams, a community hub of all of the folks you want to meet and see, friends made, and all the while….the beat goes on. ** To make sacrifices and do something for your community while fulfilling a dream that was put in front of you for a particular reason actually has amazing benefits. I look back at these 8 ½ years and think how proud I am of ALL OF THE THINGS we were able to accomplish together. The community is a better place because of ‘The Bird’, and people are going to be able to cherish these memories for years to come and still remember ALL OF THE THINGS there. It’s a special place. **Over the last year or so I have been removed somewhat from day to day operations in order to transition and pursue my commercial real estate career with Skogman. The universe once again, has put something in front of me as a vehicle to accomplish more with my life on this earth. In the time of reflection that I have had stepping away, I have realized my time with the Early Bird is complete. I’ve reached the full potential of what I alone am able to do with it. This chapter of my life is coming to an end in order to start a new chapter. **I am so grateful for all that this has given me. My family has been so blessed to have the communities support, and the impact this place has had on me is indescribable and extremely hard to even put into words. I am incredibly grateful for all that this place has taught me, my children, my husband, and for every single person that has walked through these doors. **Formal announcement: The last day for the Early Bird will be Friday, March 6th. We will be closing our doors at close of business that day and flying the nest. Onto the next chapter of life starlings, my best wishes for your success and abundance, Top Chickadee with gratitude, signing off.

The Early Bird opened in the old Smulekoff building on 1st Street SE in Cedar Rapids in Nov. 2016 after moving from the Towne Center building.