Eagles Club supports Our Town Asbury's community

The Asbury Eagles Club is a steady source of community philanthropy.

The list of charities it supports each year has more than 20 causes on it. And the members raise the money themselves by hosting burger and chicken dinners.

"It helped develop me to become a better person, willing to volunteer more than I had in the past in my life," Pat Ready with the Eagles Club said. "I get a lot of satisfaction out of that, helping people. And like our statement is people helping people."

The Eagles Club even raised enough money with its popular chicken nights fundraiser to grant a Make-a-Wish for a Dubuque teenager recently.