Rep. Finkenauer starts "Endometriosis Caucus" based on personal experience

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1) shared her battles with endometriosis in an exclusive interview with KCRG-TV9, which she said are now leading her to push for more research around women's reproductive health.

In the U.S. roughly 1 in 10 women have endometriosis. It's when the lining of the uterus is essentially in the wrong place.

"So some of that lining that supposed to be in the uterus can be out on top of the uterus, it can be on the ovary, tubes, bladder, and severe cases bowel,” Dr. Jill Goodman with OB-GYN Associates in Iowa City said.

Goodman said this causes pain in the entire abdominal cavity. It ranges in severity.

"It can be debilitating for women,” Goodman said.

It’s a pain that Finkenauer knows all too well.

"It's almost like your lower back is in a vice grip and very tight, almost feel like you have to stretch it out,” Finkenauer said. “Or at other times it can be when I'm walking and all of sudden it feels like knife is jabbing into my lower side."

Finkenauer has dealt with these symptoms on and off since she was a teenager. Her most recent flare-up happened in February while on the U.S. House Floor. She worried this would prevent her from returning home to Iowa for the weekend.

"What was also happening, as I was sitting there looking at these delays, was sitting in my bed almost in a fetal position in pain,” Finkenauer said.

Frustrated, Finkenauer looked for solutions. That's when she truly realized how limited options are since there is no cure for endometriosis right now.

"I started googling ‘hysterectomy.’ And that was a scary thing at the age of 31 to be doing,” Finkenauer said.

Doctors typically try to treat endometriosis with pain killers or even birth control, but surgeries are needed in severe situations.

"A lot of times we'll go in and clean the pelvis out and clear the disease and make it feel a bit better,” Goodman said.

Finkenauer has had two surgeries since being diagnosed at age 18.

This week, she started the Endometriosis Caucus. The bipartisan group aims to at least double funding from the National Institutes of Health on endometriosis. Finkenauer said she wants patients to have more choices.

Back in Iowa, Goodman agrees.

“Just coming up with a little longer-term solution for a woman so they don't have to go through surgery to make their lives a little easier,” Goodman said.