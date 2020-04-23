EPA Awards $30,000 to 10 Iowa schools to replace 15 older diesel school buses

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Thursday that they are awarding $300,000 to 10 Iowa schools to replace older, diesel school buses.

This is part of the EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, a $11.5 million program to replace 580 buses in 43 states and Puerto Rico. The new buses will reduce pollutants that lead to health problems.

"Earth Day’s primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “While many fleets are currently off the road when these local school districts start up again, EPA and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act have helped equip them with cleaner-running buses, moving farther along the route to healthier kids and communities.”

The schools receiving funding are:

Westfield Community School District: $20,000 for 1 bus

Ballard Community School District: $20,000 for 1 bus

Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School Dist.: $20,000 for 1 bus

Dallas Center-Grimes Community School Dist.: $40,000 for 2 buses

Guthrie Center Community School District: $20,000 for 1 bus

Humboldt Community School District: $20,000 for 1 bus

Independence Community School: $40,000 for 2 buses

Marshalltown Community School District: $40,000 for 2 buses

Sioux City Community School District: $60,000 for 3 buses

West Sioux Community School: $20,000 for 1 bus

“On behalf of the National School Transportation Association (NSTA), and in recognition of the 50th Earth Day, we would like to express our continued gratitude and support to EPA for their stewardship of the DERA program,” said NSTA President John Benish. “As our partnership continues to grow, many school bus contractors around the country have been able to upgrade their fleets with newer, cleaner, and more efficient buses. The beneficiaries of this partnership are the school children we transport every day, as well as the communities where we operate. We look forward to advancing this cause even more in the future.”

“Sometimes you don’t miss something until it’s not there, and many parents miss sending their kids to school on the convenient yellow school bus right now,” said Executive Director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS)Charlie Hood. “After we weather the coronavirus crisis, be assured that school buses will return, transporting students safely and economically. Especially with the budget challenges public schools will be facing for the foreseeable future, the EPA’s School Bus Rebate program is a boon. It helps school districts and contractors replace their old school buses with new ones that are more cost-effective and meet stringent, modern standards for reduced emissions and clean air. This 50th Earth Day is a great time to mark how DERA has been a plus for both taxpayers and the environment.”

Those replacing buses with engine models years 2006 and older will receive rebates between $15,000-$20,000 depending on the size of the bus. the EPA has created standards to make diesel engines in buses more than 90% cleaner. This program has funded more than 1,000 clean diesel projects since 2008.