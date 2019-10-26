The Ecumenical Community Center Foundation held a fundraiser on Saturday to help those in Linn County in need of a variety of different services. 1-11 people in the county live in poverty.

EFFC raises money to help those in need

That’s something Pastor Leoma Leigh-Williams said she knows all about.

“I was living about 3 thousand miles away from family and friends and I didn’t know how I was going to make it,” Pastor Leigh-Williams said.

She was living in California 20 years ago raising three children and about to lose her job. When it came to finding help, she didn’t know where to turn.

“I know how it feels to be done and think you aren’t going to be out,” she said. “I know how it feels to be facing eviction and hunger.”

Pastor Leigh-Williams said it wasn’t easy finding help, but she finally did. It wasn’t easy, but she said it was something she worked hard at and know tries to help others through EFFC. 1-8 people in the state of Iowa live in poverty that’s higher than the 1-11 in Linn County.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said Robin Switzer Brunner with EFFC. “People in Linn County come to EFFC that are in need of assistance with rent, utilities, shelter, and transportation. A lot of people would say they were helping their neighbors last year and didn’t know how to ask for helping themselves.”

Brunner said that is the most important part of getting help; you need to get it before your bills start getting to be too much. She said the earlier the better. That’s why EFFC held a fundraiser to help them cover the costs of the services they provide. It supports Leigh-Williams said she holds dear to her heart.

“It causes me to remember where I was,” she said. “It could happen again. I could get sick and be in need of support.”

