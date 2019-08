The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down as storms moved through Dubuque County Monday night.

Meteorologists said the tornado touched down three miles southwest of the Dubuque Regional Airport and was on the ground for more than a quarter of a mile. The tornado was 50 yards wide and had winds of about 100 m.p.h. making it an EF1 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The tornado damaged two homes and several trees.

No injuries were reported.