EF1 tornado causes damage in Johnston Monday night

Parts of Des Moines are dealing with debris and damage this morning after an EF1 tornado touched down last night.

The National Weather Service reported fallen tree limbs and damaged power lines in that area. They also reported winds of up to 95 mph.

Police in Johnston say trees and power lines were down in several areas.

One homeowner said a tree came down in his front yard.

"The rain just started to come down and it started to come down real fast," Richard Depenning said. "All of the sudden I look at my wife and it's coming from the east - I go, 'storms don't normally come from the east, they come from the west.' Then the wind just picked up and the next thing I know, the trees fall. We were standing right there and 15 to 20 seconds later it was gone."

Johnston police say no one was injured during the storm.

