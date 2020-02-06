Dysart Daycare expanding in response to the growing childcare need

With 13 babies in their infant room, the staff at Little Knights Learning Center have their hands full.

"We can have 15 babies in that room, and by the end of March, we will be up to that 15 mark, so it gets chaotic in there sometimes," said Daycare Director Makenzie Derby.

She says the biggest challenge right now is making sure there is enough staff to keep up with all the new babies coming in, plus ten more on their waitlist.

"We grew faster than anyone expected," she said.

Board President Wanda Peterson started the service after her own grandchildren lost their childcare provider almost forcing them out of town for childcare.

"So as a Grandma, I said not on my watch,” she said. “We have needed an infant care in Dysart for years. We do have daycare providers that take a few but we have a lot of babies in town,” said Petersen.

The Dysart-Genesco Elementary School let them move in and use three of their rooms - one specifically for ages 6 weeks to 23 months.

"And it was a joke that our goal was to get kicked out of the school,” Petersen said.

However, that’s now a reality. With enrollment growing at the school, the daycare will need to move out by the 2021 school year.

"We have a short time frame to find somewhere to go and probably build is what we're going to have to do," Petersen added.

She's hoping they can stay close because they provide such a needed service in that area.

"We feel it's kind of a one-stop-shop," said Petersen.

"It's nice that parents can come to one place to pick up the older siblings plus babies," said Derby.

The next closest town for child care is Vinton or Traer - which likely have waitlists as well.

It's still early in their search process of finding a new space, but they are working with the school board and superintendent, and hope the community can support as well.

"We're going to need community support, get grants, local donations, but we just can't be without a daycare," said Petersen.