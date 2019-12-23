Dyersville man arrested after pointing loaded gun at man in bar

A Dyersville man was arrested Saturday night after police say he pointed a loaded gun at a man inside a bar.

Officers were called to Joe's 2nd Street Diner just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a drunk man with a gun.

Police interviewed witnesses who told them 58-year-old Brian Michael Wells was already drunk when he walked into Joe's to use the bathroom.

They went on to tell police Wells urinated all over the bathroom floor and was told to leave by Joseph Menge.

Menge tells police Wells then became confrontational and got into his face. Menge told officers he pushed Wells slightly to create some space between them, but Wells began to fall over due to his level of intoxication.

Officers say Menge grabbed Wells to keep him from falling and they began wrestling on the ground.

Police say a female employee then came in and tried to help but say at that point Wells pulled a loaded .22 caliber Beretta he was carrying and pointed it at Menge's chest and head.

Menge and the female employee told police they both felt they were in danger as the employee was standing directly behind Menge.

Police say Menge did manage to wrestle the gun away from Wells. They say the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and the safety in the off position.

Wells is charged with carrying weapons, public intoxication and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.